On 9 November 2026, the UAE-based DIFC Courts released a white paper describing the Dispute Resolution Oracle (DRO). The DRO is a mechanism meant to connect legal decision-making with execution on a blockchain. The paper is titled The Dispute Resolution Oracle: Foundations of a Decentralised Jurisdiction. DECA4 Advisory acted as the technology adviser, and contributors from law, regulation, blockchain, and professional services also took part.

The paper focuses on a structural limitation in the digital economy. Courts can rule on who owns a digital asset or who is entitled to funds held in a smart contract. However, they have no reliable way to give that ruling effect directly on a blockchain. The DRO is meant to close this gap.

How the mechanism would work

The framework depends on consent given in advance. When parties set up an arrangement, they would name the forum, either a court or another qualified body, that would hear any future disagreement. That choice would be attached to the relevant contract, escrow, platform, or asset.

If a conflict later emerged, only the contested asset would be locked, and the substantive questions would be settled away from the blockchain. The ruling would then return to the chain through the DRO, in a strictly controlled format that software can read and act on.

Responsibility for weighing evidence against the law would stay with judges, arbitrators, mediators, and experts. The ledger would handle only what it can do dependably: logging the parties’ chosen forum, holding the asset in place, and carrying out the final order.

Checks on enforcement

The paper sets out several protections to reconcile on-chain speed with fair procedure. A freeze could not extend beyond the asset in question, and the chosen forum would examine the case early. Claimants might be required to post a bond. Decisions would include reasons, and the available review and appeal options would depend on the route the parties agreed.

H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, pointed out that the on-chain economy has advanced in transferring and settling value, but still has no reliable route for resolving disagreements and applying the result to the asset involved. Al Mheiri presented the courts’ aim as an open standard that other qualified forums and jurisdictions could take up, rather than a tool reserved for the DIFC.

Scope, reference model, and roll-out

The framework is aimed at set-ups where the asset stays inside a defined application and control is established from the start. The paper’s examples include escrows for tokenised property, on-chain performance bonds, pledges of tokenised shares, and disputes involving custodians or platforms. They also include governance conflicts within decentralised organisations. Looking further ahead, the paper considers autonomous AI agents that operate wallets and sign transactions under delegated authority.

The DIFC would serve as the reference implementation for three reasons: its legislation treats digital assets as property, its courts have accepted cases from parties anywhere in the world by agreement since 2011, and its Digital Economy Court handles complex technology disputes.

Implementation is planned in five phases: concept validation and international dialogue, contained pilots on a test network, production launch, regulatory and institutional integration, and international scaling. No live value would be involved until the full process had been tested end-to-end. That process covers designation, dispute logging, freezing, routing, resolution, and enforcement.