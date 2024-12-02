DHS works on developing Bitcoin analysis tool in US

The project is being funded by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, which in late 2015 issued a call for blockchain research. First publication over this programme was made by Sandia National Laboratories. Founded in the late 1940s, Sandias traces its lineage back to the Manhattan project and the invention of the atomic bomb. Today, its primary focus is developing technology for nuclear weapons, though the laboratory also works on broader defence and energy projects under the purview of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Though still in development, the tools are similar to those already available to the market today.

Startups like Chainalysis, Skry and Elliptic have all moved to capitalize on demand from law enforcement for blockchain forensics tools – much to the chagrin of privacy advocates in the Bitcoin space, according to CoinDesk. The rise of ransomware has further fuelled interest in these capabilities.