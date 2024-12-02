Deutsche Börse introduces spot platform for crypto assets

DBDX serves as a regulated and secure environment facilitating the trading, settlement, and custody of crypto assets, tapping into existing connectivity with market participants. According to Deutsche Boerse, this launch addresses a discernible gap in the market, positioning the company within the burgeoning institutional market for digital assets. It offers clients a comprehensive suite of financial solutions for digital assets from a centralised access point across the value chain.

Initially, trading on DBDX will operate on a Request for Quote (RfQ) basis, with plans for multilateral trading to follow. Deutsche Börse oversees the trading venue, while Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH handles settlement and custody services.

DBDX aims to support a trusted digital asset ecosystem meeting institutional-grade standards. This initiative signifies a step forward in strengthening the Group's footprint and delivering innovative financial solutions for digital assets to clients in Germany and other European markets.

In the official release, representatives from Deutsche Börse asserted that the solution marks a transformative step for digital ecosystems, ensuring transparency, security, and regulatory compliance for institutional clients in Europe. Representatives from Crypto Finance emphasised their commitment to regulatory compliance and delivering top-tier financial solutions. They highlighted the introduction of Crypto Finance in Germany as the settlement agent and custodian as an important moment in supporting a resilient and trusted digital asset ecosystem.

More information about Deutsche Börse and its strategy

Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and market infrastructure provider, aims to ensure transparent, reliable, and stable capital markets. The Group's offerings span a wide range of products, services, and technologies, organising efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain, including indices, data, software, trading, clearing, and custody services. With a global presence and over 14,000 employees, the Group is headquartered in Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, with operations spanning various global financial hubs.

Deutsche Börse's Horizon 2026 strategy underscores its objective to establish a digital asset platform, further reinforced by BaFin's granting of four licenses to Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH, including regulated digital asset trading, settlement, and custody services in Germany.