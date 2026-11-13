DCS DeCard, the card and payments infrastructure platform operated by DCS Group, has broadened its collaboration with Visa to support the international rollout of its consumer and commercial stablecoin-linked cards. The expansion takes DCS DeCard’s stablecoin-linked card issuing beyond Asia Pacific into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, covering more than 70 markets in total.

According to the announcement, the expanded agreement covers two parts of DCS DeCard’s business. The first is its Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, and the second is DeCard Business Account, its corporate card and spend management platform, which now supports stablecoin-enabled corporate payments.

Card issuing infrastructure for partners

Through its CaaS model, DCS DeCard enables fintechs, digital asset platforms, and other businesses to launch branded stablecoin-linked card programmes. The company supports partners across programme development, issuance, transaction processing, and ongoing operations. Partners can therefore introduce payment products without building their own issuing infrastructure.

The platform draws on DCS Group’s more than 50 years of activity in payments, combining card issuing experience with the infrastructure that stablecoin-linked products require. Linking these programmes to Visa’s network gives partners access to card acceptance across the markets included in the expansion.

George Jiang, Head of DCS DeCard, said stablecoins create opportunities for businesses, from developing payment products to managing corporate expenditure. However, the official added, using them at scale depends on reliable infrastructure and access to established payment networks. In addition, the expansion also allows the company to reach new customers and work with more partners.

Alongside the CaaS expansion, DCS DeCard has introduced stablecoin-enabled Visa corporate cards through DeCard Business Account and extended the service to eligible international markets. The platform targets mid-market and enterprise businesses. It pairs corporate cards with centralised spend management tools covering expense management, billing, invoicing and transaction reporting.

The company said the stablecoin-enabled offering is intended for corporate spending categories such as advertising and media buying, procurement, travel and other operational expenditure.

Linking stablecoins to everyday payments

Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, Asia Pacific, Visa, said the opportunity for stablecoins lies in making them useful for everyday payments by consumers and businesses. According to the official, the collaboration connects stablecoin-linked payment solutions to Visa’s network, while also helping partners bring new card programmes to market and supports businesses’ corporate spending needs.

For DCS DeCard, the two developments reflect a dual strategy, as the company gives businesses infrastructure to launch their own payment products, while also offering direct access to corporate payment and spend management services. Taken together, the announcements extend the practical use of stablecoins in commerce by routing them through established card rails. They also move the company’s reach well beyond its original Asia Pacific footprint.