DARPA looks for secure blockchain for DoD

According to the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a critical DoD need to develop a secure messaging and transaction platform accessible via web browser or standalone native application.

Along with providing a transport protocol and encryption of messages, DARPA then specifically states all of this must occur on a customized blockchain implementation of message deconstruction and reconstruction and decentralized ledger implementation.

There are several phases to the project, with the first phase including the building of the platform on the existing blockchain framework, the second phase including decentralized back end blockchain implementation, and the third the commercialization and full-scale implementation of the platform, including beta testing and industrializing the back-end platform in terms of decentralized ledger architecture and blockchain implementation.

There is no cutoff date listed for companies interested in applying to participate in the program, but presumably the time for applications would be limited.