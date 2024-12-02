CryptoXpress updates its crypto and banking digital service for consumers

Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers a mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress enables users to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits, according to the official press release. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers.

CryptoXpress, registered and compliant under the regulatory jurisdiction of Estonia, is planning a staged future service launch to 26 countries globally. A public beta will commence on 25 August 2021 with full crypto trading and NFT capabilities, followed by the public launch in September with Android and IOS apps available.

CryptoXpress previously announced partnerships with Binance, Polygon and Modulr.



