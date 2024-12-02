As part of this deal, CryptoOrange will now integrate Paysafe’s card processing services, but it will also use several alternative payment methods such as digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, bank transfer solution Rapid Transfer, and Paysafe’s online cash solutions Paysafecard and SafetyPay.

By adding support for multiple payment options, CryptoOrange aims to open up its services to new customers who want to use the exchange but may have previously been put off by a limited payment selection. In the company press release, CryptoOrange officials revealed their goals to support a transparent and efficient crypto economy. They also expressed their commitment to providing a seamless payment experience to their customers, which is why they partnered with Paysafe.

Paysafe representatives talked about their suite of traditional and alternative payment solutions, including digital wallets and eCash, and how they can help a rapidly growing company such as CryptoOrange to widen its reach and provide a smooth payment process as well as easier on and off ramps.

Other recent Paysafe partnerships

Paysafe is a payments platform that serves merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. The company’s main goal is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.

In March 2023, Paysafe partnered with US-based bus transportation provider Greyhound Lines. Through this partnership, Greyhound clients gained the ability to purchase an online ticket with cash, by selecting this payment method at the checkout.

The solution works by generating a barcode that can be paid at one of more than 70,000 participating convenience stores, pharmacies, or dollar stores that offer Paysafecash payment services. The client simply needs to present the barcode at the cash register to complete the purchase.

Officials from FlixBus, the company that acquired Greyhound Lines, talked about this partnership and emphasised that being able to pay cash for tickets for both their brands, Greyhound and FlixBus, is very important for their customers. They chose to work with Paysafe because of its innovative approach to enabling cash payments for consumers and its network of payment points throughout the US, using popular stores that are easy to reach and access.