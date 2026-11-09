Sinziana Albu
09 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Crypto.com to shut consumer app in Hong Kong from February 2027
Coinbase receives OCC approval for national trust company charter
Binance to close accounts in some EU countries amid MiCA licence gap
South Korea proposes fourth delay to crypto tax, targets 2029 start
Tokenised deposits will accelerate stablecoin adoption
Ripple report key takeaways: Europe's stablecoin blind spot
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