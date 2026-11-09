Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform, is set to discontinue its consumer app in Hong Kong at the start of February 2027. The plan was expected to give users in the territory roughly three months before their access to the app is cut off.

Reasons behind the closure

According to the company, the decision forms part of its ongoing work to optimise global operations and to allocate resources to areas where it identifies the most sustainable long-term opportunities. The company has positioned the move as a resource allocation decision tied to its global strategy rather than as a measure specific to the conditions of a single market.

Ahead of the February 2027 deadline, Crypto.com has said it will issue clear instructions to users on how to close their accounts. The company has also stated that support will be available to ensure funds can be withdrawn in an orderly manner.

For retail customers in Hong Kong, the practical implication is that accounts will need to be closed and holdings withdrawn before access ends. The period between the November 2026 announcement and the 1 February 2027 closure date sets the timeframe for this process.

Licensing efforts in Hong Kong continue

The closure comes as Crypto.com pursues a virtual-asset trading platform licence in Hong Kong. The company has stressed that shutting down the consumer app does not affect its institutional licensing efforts in the territory.

This distinction indicates that the company is separating its retail-facing offering from its institutional plans in Hong Kong. While the consumer app will no longer be available to users in the territory, the company’s pursuit of a licence remains unaffected by the decision. As a result, the announcement concerns the retail side of Crypto.com’s Hong Kong operations rather than a full withdrawal from the market.

The timing places the end of the consumer service alongside an ongoing licensing process, with the company drawing a clear line between the two activities in its communication to users and the wider market.