Crypto fintech Coinpanion increases seed round to 5.5 million

The crypto fintech aims to make it easier for customers to invest in crypto assets automatically. Users of Coinpanion are able to transfer their crypto assets or euros, which are invested in cryptocurrencies according to the rules of an algorithm. They can then choose between different risk levels. According to a Coinpanion representative, the company’s goal is to simplify access to the cryptocurrency market for the general public.

The company had already raised EUR 1.8 million in a seed financing round in the summer of 2021. In addition to the existing investors such as HTGF, other investors are now joining Coinpanion as part of the financing round, including the investor Wicklow Capital. The money from the current round of financing will go towards the expansion of the company and the expansion of the range. The Coinpanion representative states that in addition to expanding the app functions, they want to include further investment opportunities in the existing offer and create access to assets such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the Metaverse with their offer.