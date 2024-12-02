Crypto Exchange FTX launches in Europe

The European domain of FTX's platform (ftx.com/eu) has won approval from the Cyprus financial market regulator, CySEC. FTX Europe will offer products and services across the European Economic Area through an unidentified investment firm licensed to operate across the region.

The division is headquartered in Switzerland, with an additional base in Cyprus. FTX Europe will be the crypto exchange's European equivalent of FTX.US, which was launched to American users in 2020 and now boasts an USD 8 billion valuation following a USD 400 million fundraise in January 2022.