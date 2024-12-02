Blockchain bridges help to foster interoperability between different blockchains, and there are currently more than 60 of them available, each with its own security, trust, and risk profile. Some of the most noteworthy examples include Connext, Hop, Celer cBridge, and Polygon Bridge, all of which are available in MetaMask Bridges.

With the new feature, MetaMask users will be able to bridge across multiple networks within the Portfolio dapp without having to do their own research to find a reliable and safe bridge. MetaMask Bridges is an aggregator, and its aim is to allow users to find the bridges they need either by choosing a recommended one or by comparing the available listings manually by price and speed estimates.

Once a bridge has been selected, tokens can then be transferred from one network to another in just a few clicks. According to the official press release, all bridges available on the Portfolio dapp have been curated for security and decentralization. According to the same source, MetaMask Bridges will support popular EVM Compatible Chains during its beta phase, including Ethereum, Avalanche, BSC, and Polygon. The system also supports 1:1 bridging transfers of ETH/WETH, common stablecoins, and native gas tokens.

The Portfolio dapp that houses the MetaMask Bridges interface was launched in October 2022, and it is also in a beta phase at the time of writing. By leveraging a feature called ‘watch any wallet’, both Extension and Mobile users can add an offline wallet or hardware wallet. Users can also get a clear view of their digital art collection and other utility NFTs on Ethereum and Polygon.

How does the system work?

To use MetaMask Bridges, users need to enter their desired starting network, the destination network, and the token they want to bridge before comparing different options across multiple providers. The bridge providers are divided into two segments, namely bridge aggregators and individual bridges. In order to allow users to quickly search routes from several bridges, MetaMask integrates directly with Socket and LI.FI.

During the beta phase, users will be able to bridge up to USD 10,000 per transfer. The company plans to add new functionalities and improvements over the next few months, and as long as the feature is still in beta, there will be no added fees.