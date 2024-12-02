ConsenSys backed by Mastercard launches ConsenSys Rollups

Backed by an engineering team from Mastercard, the solution provided by ConsenSys enables Ethereum software developers to improve efficiency, scale, and speed of transactions using the ETH Mainnet, while focusing on network integrity.

ETH-based protocols are used in various industries, from decentralised finance to NFTs, Web 3.0, and metaverse, with over 177 million Ethereum addresses, determining the need for scalability and privacy settings. Given the surge of ETH-based projects, ConsenSys partnered with Mastercard to co-develop building blocks to make the blockchain technology equally safe and accessible for all stakeholders in the system.

With the company’s Rollups, several industries will benefit from the implementation of innovative case-uses, including micropayments, private transfers and takes, and central bank digital currencies.