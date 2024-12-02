Coinzone is now available in the Czech Republic

Coinzone’s platform makes it safe for Czech merchants to use and accept the Bitcoin virtual currency. The payment solution incorporates market-specific language and payment processing localisations that offer merchants the option of settlement in CZK, the local currency of the Czech Republic.

Alongside enabling a fraud free and chargeback free Bitcoin payment environment for merchants, Coinzone’s solution also gives consumers access to a payment process that reveals no sensitive information.

Headquartered in Europe, the Coinzone team has experience in both international ecommerce and payments. Made in Europe, for Europe, its Bitcoin merchant payment gateway and point-of-sale (POS) platform is available in over a dozen languages and is tailored to each European market it operates within.