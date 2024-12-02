Coinsecure partners BitPay to support Bitcoin payments in India

Coinsecures new payment service built on the BitPay API enables merchants in India to receive settlement payouts in Indias currency, the Indian Rupee. The new Coinsecure platform will allow merchants in India to accept payments in Bitcoin without the price volatility or legal and accounting complications of holding Bitcoin.

Several India-based companies like First Principles Ventures – a business and technology consulting company, Lazy Eight Design – a design company, Kartmagic – a SaaS (Software as a Service) based eCommerce platform which helps create online stores, Zraya – a business providing personalized furniture for offices and homes, have already begun accepting payment in Bitcoin through Coinsecures platform.

With Coinsecure delivering merchants the ability to receive payments in Bitcoin and withdraw that money in rupees, it is more likely to be adopted by a wider audience in India, according to neowin.net. Merchants also have the option for the Bitcoin to be immediately switched to rupees and sent into the merchants bank account so that they are not hit by price fluctuations common in the Bitcoin world. Coinsecure says that the new platform will allow merchants to expand their customer base.