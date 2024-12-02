Coinizy introduces Bitcoin to PayPal redemption service

The service allows users to redeem their Bitcoin into a payment via PayPal’s payment service whereas traditionally Bitcoin exchanges have primarily only offered redemption services via wire transfer.

Coinizy is not dealing with PayPal directly and is instead routing payments through an intermediary financial institution in Hong Kong to handle the payments.

Along with the option of redemption by Bitcoin, Coinizy also supports more traditional payment methods should a user not wish to utilize PayPal, including support for redemptions via Western Union, SWIFT and a virtual credit card that can be used like a normal credit card to purchase items online.