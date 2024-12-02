Coinify teams up with Payssion for digital currency adoption in Southeast Asia

Payssion is an online payment service provider acting as a one-stop global payment solution, allowing merchants to accept payments worldwide, whilst enabling customers with a choice to pay using their preferred local payment method.

By entering into a partnership with Coinify, Payssion will be able to provide their merchants the ability to accept 16 blockchain payment methods via Coinify.

Coinify drives mainstream adoption of digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for merchants and consumers. Merchants benefit from Coinify’s Payment Service (PSP), enabling settlements in a fraud free and chargeback free blockchain payment environment, while customers get access to secure, one click payments that reveal no sensitive information.