Coinify increases merchant base with acquisition of Coinzone

The transition is set to take place in August 2015. The partnership will result in a number of new opportunities for customers of both platforms.

Coinify is currently preparing for a series A investment to accelerate the expansion even further. Coinify has previously been very active with acquisitions as a method for achieving growth. In September 2014, when the company secured a multi-million capital injection by SEED Capital and Accelerace Invest, Coinify unified consumer and merchant services by purchasing technologies and the customer base from the trade platform, Bitcoin Nordic, and merchant services pioneer, Bitcoin Internet Payment System.