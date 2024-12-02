Coinify expands Bitcoin service to SEPA network

SEPA is a European Union (EU) payment integration scheme that aims to ease EUR denominated bank transfers between 28 EU member countries as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco and San Marino.

With its European expansion, Coinify is entering a hotly contested space, competing with various bitcoin exchanges also supporting SEPA payments.

US-based Coinbase recently announced its expansion to the UK, enabling customers to add EUR to their wallets using SEPA.

In recent news, Coinify has inked a new partnership with PensoPay, a Danish provider of card acquiring and payment gateway services to online and brick-and-mortar businesses.