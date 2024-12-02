Coinfox and Canopus introduce Bitcoin-wallet solution

This solution is oriented to the crypto-providers - operators of the BTC-wallets, Bitcoin exchange points and other crypto-currencies. The application is integrated with the BTC-network, it allows to make such transactions with the Bitcoin: to transfer the Bitcoin to a random BTC-address, exchange (purchase/sell) of the Bitcoin and ordinary currencies, create of the cold storage, and generate the new BTC-addresses in the network.

This application is developed for the IOS. Currently, it is being developed the versions for Android and Windows Mobile. And the Canopus platform is used as a server-based solution. The Bitcoin-wallet is implemented on the technology P2P (so-called thin-client) that provides storage of the private keys of the user directly on the device, excluding their transfer to a third party. In the P2P system it is virtually eliminated the possibility of the transactions forgery.

Canopus is a supplier of solutions for financial companies, banks, corporate exchequers and payment systems operators.