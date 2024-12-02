coindex launches crypto savings plan platform

The offer from coindex is aimed at passive investors who want to use the yield and diversification potential of the crypto market. On the platform, investors can choose between index-based and individual portfolios. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Chainlink, Stellar, Eos, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are available ​​for the market launch and ​​are regularly reweighted based on the criteria of market capitalisation, trading volume, liquidity, stability and performance.

The index-based portfolio is based on the cdx crypto index, which maps the global crypto market algorithmically. A savings plan can be configured for all portfolios as well as for individual cryptocurrencies and investments are possible from as little as EUR 1. The investment amount is collected by direct debit and invested according to the selected individual or index-based distribution.