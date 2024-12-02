Coinbase to launch spot markets







Coinbase’s team envisions a future where Coinbase International Exchange becomes a cornerstone of the global crypto ecosystem, offering capabilities that redefine the standards of the industry while staying true to their roots: trust, safety, and ease of use. Coinbase International Exchange launched in May 2023 and has grown significantly:

Onboarded over 100 institutions, with approximately USD 10 billion in perpetual futures trading volume in Q3 alone;

Listed 15 perpetual contracts that cover more than 70% of the addressable perpetual futures trading market;

Launched perpetual futures to eligible retail users on Coinbase Advanced in October 2023;

Increased maximum leverage to 10x for all listed contracts.

Coinbase increases global access with spot trading

As the company continues to expand its presence with Coinbase International Exchange, spot markets will deliver a seamless, enhanced trading experience for perpetual futures traders and provide global users with greater access to a trusted non-US spot exchange. By locating servers in more accessible locations globally, the crypto exchange aims to significantly lower latency barriers and deliver an augmented trading experience for crypto users worldwide.

The launch and expansion of spot trading on Coinbase International Exchange will occur over several phases. On Thursday, 14 December, the company is listing BTC-USDC and ETH-USDC pairs via API access for non-US institutional clients only. Their primary focus at the outset will be to build liquidity and create a robust foundation. In the near future, Coinbase plans to expand the product to include retail users, additional assets, and features that enable new trading strategies and enhance capital efficiency.

As announced in Phase II of the company’s ‘Go Broad, Go Deep’ strategy, they are focused on international expansion through the innovation of more efficient and accessible products and services. Coinbase International Exchange helps provide increased access to integrated spot and perpetual futures markets for eligible non-US users.

In addition, Coinbase recognises the hesitancy among some asset issuers and members of the crypto community to engage with US exchanges due to the evolving and uncertain regulatory landscape in the United States. Coinbase International Exchange offers a trusted and compliant non-US spot market for those participants.

Coinbase International Exchange is only available to non-US clients in select jurisdictions. US clients are strictly prohibited from access. Crypto-derivatives are not available to retail clients based in the United Kingdom.