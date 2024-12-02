Coinbase supports altcoin DESO





The support from the crypto trading platform has fuelled a 74% rise in the price of the altcoin in just two days – from USD 94.12 to a high of USD 164.20.

DESO is the platform’s native asset and is used to pay for the purchase of social tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as to create profiles and posts on decentralized apps.

DESO joins a long list of altcoins that have come to Coinbase in 2021, including the recent additions of API3 (API3), Bluezelle (BLZ), Gods Unchained (GODS), Immutable X (IMX), Measurable Data Token (MDT), Ribbon Finance (RBN), and Circuits of Value (COVAL).