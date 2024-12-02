Coinbase launches Buy Widget to Power Bitcoin microtransactions

The new feature is targeted at developers looking for ways to add Bitcoin micro-payments support to their projects. Buy Widget is already adopted by the Brave Browser, Hammercoin and Popchest.

Brave Software said that the company intends to let users “bring their own BTC” to self-fund their wallets and auto-micropay their favorite websites.

Another Buy Widget user, PopChest said that their viewers can get all the benefits of Bitcoin without previously possessing or even knowing anything about the digital currency.

In May 2016 Coinbase revealed plans to add digital currency ether on its trading platform.