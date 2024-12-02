Coinbase enables mobile buying of Bitcoin in Europe

The Bitcoin wallet and services provider revealed that 40% of digital currency purchases via payment cards in the US were done on mobile.

With its acceptance of payment cards for easier purchasing, the digital currency exchange initially introduced a beta phase in March 2016 which saw Coinbase users in the US purchase Bitcoin with a debit card. Toward the end of April 2016, that feature was made available to all US users.

Earlier in July, Coinbase announced its intention to expand its services to Japan, while raising over USD 10 million in a funding round led by Japan’s largest bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BMTU).