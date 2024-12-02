Coinbase enables instant Bitcoin buy with debit card

In addition, the company is requiring all users who use debit cards to verify their identity before making their first purchase.

However, the company will be limiting debit card purchases to just USD 250 worth of Bitcoin per day, compared to USD 10,000 per day when using your bank account.

But even with the additional verification and low purchase limits, the acceptance of debit cards should still lead to a flood of new users signing up to purchase Bitcoin on the platform.

The company says the feature is coming to other countries soon, although most European users have been able to use a debit card on Coinbase since late last summer.