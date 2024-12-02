Coinbase allows users in UK and Spain to buy Bitcoin with cards

The 3D Secure protocol, developed by Visa, requests users enter a password to confirm their identity with the card issuer. Once verified, customers are able to complete their online purchase.

Coinbase currently only accepts Visa, Mastercard and Maestro cards with 3D Secure authentication and purchases with either GBP or EUR are subject to a convenience fee.

The company noted the 3D Secure protocol is supported by most banks across Europe and the UK but advised users to check with their bank or try adding their card to their Coinbase account to see whether it is eligible.