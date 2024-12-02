Cion Digital partners Finturf to offer crypto financing to merchants and consumers

The Cion Digital modular payment and lending platform provides businesses with the infrastructure, connectivity, and support to deploy blockchain-based real-time lending and payment solutions.

Finturf is a multi-lender POS financing solution for merchants and service providers of all sizes. With Finturf's technology, merchants can offer their customers Buy Now, Pay Later, split payments, and installment loans from a range of Finturf loan providers.

Cion Digital's partnership will enable merchants and service providers - from traditional retail outlets to home improvement and medical service providers - to offer crypto-secured loans to their customers.

This facility mainly targets those with thin credit scores who are unable to access traditional financing at competitive rates, as well as crypto investors who do not wish to divest themselves of their holdings to avoid capital gains or the loss of future earnings.