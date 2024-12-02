



This integration broadens the selection of fiat providers available in Changelly's aggregator, offering users autonomy when purchasing cryptocurrency.

Revolut Ramp delivers competitive rates and a simplified, secure method to acquire crypto via Changelly's platform and mobile app. This partnership is particularly advantageous for eligible Revolut customers, allowing them to complete transactions without any extra verification.

Extensive and competitive cryptocurrency rates

The collaboration between Changelly and Revolut is designed to improve fiat on-ramp rates, making cryptocurrency purchases more accessible and affordable. Users can buy over 30 cryptocurrencies—including BTC, ETH, and stablecoins—using more than 20 fiat currencies. Payment methods include debit and credit cards, as well as Revolut Pay.

Officials from Revolut Ramp stated that they are content to collaborate with Changelly and enable its extensive user base to simplify the transition between fiat and Web3 environments. This partnership supports 50 million customers to purchase crypto directly into any wallet they possess through Changelly's website or app. In 2024, Revolut Ramp had rapid growth as users appreciated the convenience of buying crypto without extra KYC requirements, making payments directly from their Revolut accounts at competitive rates and with increased success rates.

Changelly officials announced that by integrating Revolut Ramp, they have simplified the cryptocurrency purchasing process for Revolut and its users. This integration reduces transaction times and improves transaction limits. As a result, Changelly is upgrading its competitive edge in the crypto market and increasing its capacity to serve a wider range of users.

