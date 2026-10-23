Chainlink has partnered with LG CNS to develop regulated digital asset infrastructure and expand stablecoin use in Korea.

The companies value Korea’s digital asset market at USD 68 billion. The agreement covers the utility and distribution of Korean stablecoins, a segment with more than 11 million eligible users, as the companies state. In addition, the collaboration integrates the full Chainlink platform into LG CNS’s efforts in creating a digital asset platform solution for Korean institutions and sets up joint work on the country’s digital asset regulation and technical standards.

LG CNS has an important role in the country’s public digital currency work because it is the lead contractor for the Bank of Korea’s Project Hangang digital currency platform.

Three areas of collaboration

The agreement is organised around three workstreams. The first integrates Chainlink’s cross-chain, data, and orchestration infrastructure into the LG CNS Digital Asset Platform Solution. The aim is to support secure connectivity between blockchain networks and institutional systems.

The second involves the two companies working together to define technical standards for Korea’s digital asset economy. The third one focuses on building solutions for Korean institutions. This includes developing the oracle, interoperability, and cross-chain standards needed to scale regulated digital assets nationally.

Commenting on the collaboration, Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, states that combining LG CNS’s institutional experience with Chainlink’s technology standards creates a basis for compliant digital asset infrastructure in the country. Eid says this would let local institutions move tokenised money across systems and networks. Hongkeun Kim, Executive Vice President and head of the Digital Business Division at LG CNS, describes Korea’s financial infrastructure as entering a tokenisation phase. The official says the partnership is intended to accelerate growth in the country’s tokenised securities market through interoperability and access to real-world data.

Market context and strategy reasoning

The agreement comes as Korea moves into a new phase of digital asset adoption. The country ranks second in Asia by digital asset market size. The Korean won (KRW) consistently records the second-highest crypto trading volume of any currency, behind only the US dollar. The companies cite this mix of market scale, retail participation, and stablecoin demand as the reason Korea represents a key market for institutional digital asset infrastructure.

According to Chainalysis’s report on East Asia Crypto Adoption, South Korea reached a USD 449.1 billion crypto economy in June 2026, showing a growth of 12.3% year on year.

As lead contractor for Project Hangang, LG CNS is responsible for building, operating, and expanding Korea’s digital currency infrastructure. The project’s first phase involved about 80,000 customers across seven Korean banks. By integrating Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure into its platform, LG CNS aims to strengthen its position as a builder of institutional digital currency systems in the country.

Chainlink provides data, cross-chain interoperability, and blockchain connectivity services to tokenised asset issuers, financial institutions, and decentralised applications. Under Chainlink’s fee model, offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted into LINK tokens and held in a strategic Chainlink Reserve.