Chain teams up with Initiative for Cryptocurrency and Contracts (IC3)

The collaboration underscores Chain’s commitment to building interoperable software that is scalable across the financial services industry.

IC3 is an initiative of Cornell University, Cornell Tech, UC Berkeley, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and the Technion. It was founded to advance the development of blockchain technology by making its collective world-class expertise in cryptography, distributed systems, game theory, and programming languages available to industry partners, such as Chain.

As part of this partnership, Chain will host the next IC3 Retreat for its industry partners in San Francisco February 2017. The IC3 Retreat is an invitation-only workshop where IC3 and its industry collaborators discuss current advancements in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and their vision for the fields future, focusing on privacy, security, performance, and compliance.

Chain is an enterprise software company that partners with leading financial firms to design and build blockchain networks. Chain developed and maintains the Chain Open Standard, an open source blockchain protocol for high-scale financial applications.