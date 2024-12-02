CardinalCommerce and Bitnet partner for Bitcoin acceptance

Bitnet’s integration with Cardinal allows merchants to accept payments with global reach. Merchants can display the prices of their goods in any of 60 major world currencies, accept Bitcoin as payment, and receive funds in their local currency without ever needing to handle Bitcoin themselves.

CardinalCommerce enables authenticated payment transactions in the electronic commerce and remote commerce markets. The company is active in the US, Europe and Africa.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept bitcoin payments.