BTXCapital enables Bitcoin payments for Iran users

The company believes that with roughly 50 million internet users, Iran has a huge and yet untapped market potential for Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. BTXCapital uses draglet’s white label Bitcoin exchange platform so that it can provide instant deposits, buy and sell orders as well as a customized user interface in Farsi to customers.

Moreover, as draglet currently operates Bitcoin exchanges for 14 different countries and enables instant cryptocurrency conversion worldwide, the company is able to provide exchange services. Nonetheless, using either limited or ‘execute best’ orders, Iranians can dive into the cryptocurrency world in a fast and secure environment.