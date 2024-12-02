BTCC launches expedited Bitcoin confirmation service

The BlockPriority service expedites confirmations of Bitcoin transactions sent through BTCC services even when the Bitcoin network is stressed or facing spam attacks.

The service works by submitting Bitcoin transactions sent to or from any BTCC wallet address directly to the BTCC mining pool. BTCC claims its mining pool accounts for about 13% of the hashing power of the global Bitcoin network.

By prioritizing all Bitcoin transactions regardless of the transaction fee, BlockPriority reduces the risk of double-spend attacks on BTCC accounts. This occurs when someone tries to use Bitcoin for more than one payment by taking advantage of the lag between the time of the transaction and the time the Bitcoin network confirms it.