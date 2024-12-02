Braintree enables US merchants to accept Bitcoin

Braintree is an arm of PayPal. They partnered up with Coinbase to incorporate Bitcoin in September 2014, and now they are wrapping up the integration.

PayPal also allows its digital goods merchants to accept Bitcoin, and it broadcasts a pro-bitcoin advertisement called ‘PayPal Voices.’

Braintree is a US that helps online businesses process credit card payments by providing a merchant account, payment gateway, recurring billing and credit card storage. Braintree is a Level 1 PCI-DSS compliant service provider.