Bradesco joins R3 Blockchain Consortium in Brazil

R3 Blockchain Consortium is expanding its foothold in South America, by adding on board Banco Bradesco, a banking and financial services company in Brazil with more than 69 million banking and insurance clients. R3 represents over fifty of the biggest banks and corporations in the world, in their collaboration to test how to incorporate blockchain solutions in the global financial markets.

In June 2016, Toyota Financial Services, the financing, leasing and insurance brand for the Toyota car company in the US, managing assets totalling over USD 115 billion, became the first automotive financial services provider to join the R3 consortium.