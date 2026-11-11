US-based business payments provider Bottomline has carried out cross-border stablecoin payments through its Global Payments Hub and Cash Management platform using USDC, issued through regulated entities of Circle. The transactions are the first live stablecoin payments processed on the platform and were completed as an intra-company transfer.

According to the company, this shows how USDC payment capabilities can be built into established enterprise payment workflows. Businesses can then handle stablecoin transactions alongside traditional payment methods rather than through a separate channel.

Stablecoins within existing treasury workflows

The Global Payments Hub and Cash Management platform allows treasury teams to manage domestic and international payments to any bank and in any currency, without logging into multiple banking portals. With stablecoins now running through the same environment, finance teams can manage digital assets together with fiat currencies and conventional payment types.

A central element of the integration is that existing governance processes carry over. Stablecoin payments are subject to the same approvals, controls, and audit processes that treasury teams already apply to other transactions. Bottomline positions stablecoins as an additional option rather than a replacement, so finance teams can select the payment method for each transaction from a single interface.

The company also states that the setup supports interoperability between traditional and decentralised finance, with cross-border and cross-chain settlement handled within one platform. Furthermore, through the process of integrating USDC into existing enterprise systems, Bottomline indicates that it is widening access to these capabilities without requiring entirely separate payment workflows.

Settlement speed and the cross-border use case

The main argument Bottomline presents for adding stablecoins is settlement time. The company points to near real-time settlement for selected payment scenarios, particularly cross-border payments. Traditional transfers in these scenarios typically pass through several banks before reaching the beneficiary.

Colin Swain, Global Head of Product for Corporate Solutions at Bottomline, said that completing the first cross-border stablecoin payments shows the option is now practical for finance teams rather than a future consideration. The aim, according to the official, is for stablecoins to function like any other payment method, one that treasury teams can send and track from the same place they manage other payments.

Implications for banks and corporates

The announcement also addresses Bottomline’s bank clients, as the company noted that banks face rapidly changing customer expectations and need to introduce new ways to pay without rebuilding infrastructure that already works. Bottomline frames its approach as fitting new payment rails alongside existing ones, which lets businesses and banks adopt them at their own pace.

For Circle, the integration extends USDC into enterprise payment platforms that treasury departments already use. Spencer Spinnell, Senior Vice President, Global Payments & Enterprise Partnerships at Circle, described bringing USDC into such platforms as a step towards making digital dollars more accessible to businesses. It was also added that the milestone shows how stablecoin payments can complement existing financial infrastructure and give treasury teams more options for moving money across borders through the systems they already use.