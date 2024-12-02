Blockpass integrates with Polygon, augmenting cross-chain KYC offering

As part of this integration, the Blockpass mobile app has been updated to support Polygon crypto addresses. Polygon combines Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a multi-chain system which allows developers to scale decentralised apps.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider, which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries.