Blocknet to add Ethereum to blockchain network

Ethereum will be bringing its decentralized apps and contract features to the inter-blockchain network, along with Ethereum’s cryptocurrency, Ether, once the genesis block launches. Meanwhile, Ethereum will become Blocknet enabled, allowing all the features and coins currently available on the Blocknet to be used in conjunction with the Ethereum network.

The idea is to create an Internet of Blockchains, connecting previously isolated systems and bringing the features together and hopefully creating some crossover of the various economies. To do this, the Blocknet uses it’s Xbridge to communicate between each blockchain’s nodes.

Currently, the Blocknet supports ten crypto related projects, including Xcurrency, Horizon, Bitnation, BitSwift, Stealthcoin and more.