Blocked Bitcoin websites fight censorship from government

The Russian government has filed a petition to dismiss a complaint submitted by the websites, two of six that are currently being blocked by the government.

Smile Expo argued that its website was used for the dissemination of information about its conferences, not cryptocurrency generally, negating the official argument. By comparison, BTCsec took the stance that, despite a standing proposal to ban the release of information on the technology, it is still free to discuss the topic publicly.

The hearing, held at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court, follows a decision by the City Court Nevyansk to block access to the domains in January 2015.