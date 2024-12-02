Blockchain startups participate in the Barclays accelerator

Among the participants in the New York accelerator is a Bitcoin technology company, an artificial intelligence project, and a range of startups building on the edge of financial technology.

The 13-week program, formally called the Barclays FinTech Accelerator New York, is scheduled to start on July 20th. Participating companies could be funded with up to USD 120,000 in exchange for between a 6% and 8% stake.

Of the 11 companies selected, Swiss-based Chainalysis is using blockchain technology like that behind Bitcoin to basically hardwire compliance into business deals.

Also, Remesh is a chat app that also doubles as a voting engine by allowing groups to form consensus by voting on possible responses to questions and to respond as a group.