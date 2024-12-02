Blockchain startup Colu teams up with Deloitte

The project will involve Rubix, the software platform that lets Deloitte clients build their own apps – including ticketing systems and registries – on the blockchain.

Using the open-source protocol Colored Coins, Colu lets its users colour a tiny fraction of a Bitcoin with a specific attribute. This, in essence, ties it to a real-world asset while keeping Bitcoins best attributes – including its cryptographic security and fraud-proof ledger. Users can issue and track their digital assets on its platform.

While there are templates for issuing things like securities, cryptocurrencies and tickets, users have the ability to create their own use cases.