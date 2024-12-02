BitX launches Smart Wallet mobile Bitcoin users

By using a card-based navigation system, users can customize their financial experience within the mobile Bitcoin wallet. Less-used or irrelevant cards can be swiped away by the user, to keep the application clutter-free.

This app has been designed to learn more about user behavior. As a direct result, users will receive customized cards to boost their experience while using the BitX Smart Wallet.

The plan is to allow for the generation of virtual credit card numbers within the BitX Smart Wallet, giving users the option to spend Bitcoin anywhere in the world.