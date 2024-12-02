Bittrex, Mastercard partner to fund accounts

Bittrex will accept Mastercard payments from 36 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East subject to a 3% processing fee. Depending on the country deposits are made from, daily, and weekly funding limits vary between USD/EUR 2,500 – USD/EUR 10,000, and monthly limits between USD/EUR 7,500 and USD/EUR 50,000.

To fund an account using Mastercard, users must choose to make a credit card deposit to their holdings, select the desired amount, and input their Mastercard details. Some payment transactions may require additional authentication through the 3DSecure security protocol. This verification process is bank-specific.

Bittrex revealed that the Mastercard funding option joins a list of previously accepted payment forms including Visa, debit cards, and USD wire transfers.