Bitstamp to secure European license for Bitcoin exchanges

According to sources, Bitstamp may have secured a payment institution (PI) or electronic money institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg regulators, a move that the company has reportedly said would allow it to become the first regulated and licensed bitcoin exchange for all 28 countries in the EU.

Founded in 2013 and originally based in Slovenia, Bitstamp has long been one of Europe’s largest bitcoin startups, offering bitcoin trading and gold buying services to investors. The company is registered in the UK, the US and Luxembourg, where its Bitstamp Europe SA entity is based.