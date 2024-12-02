BITPoint Japan to add Bitcoin payments to retail outlets

BITPoint operates as a bitcoin exchange and has started to promote the use of the cryptocurrency in stores and other retail outlets. The company currently has ties with retailers and plans to expand with more others.

Bitcoin, which debuted eight years ago, is gaining wider use as a way to pay for goods and services, letting people transact without oversight from governments, regulators or central banks.

A change in Japanese law on the 1st of April 2017 formalized rules around anti-money laundering and put in place standards for security and audits. Restaurant booking site Gurunavi will start letting diners pay with bitcoin later in 2017, the Nikkei newspaper reported in April 2017.