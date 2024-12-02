BitPesa raises USD 1.1 mln in funding round

Additional participants in the round included VC firms Bitcoin Opportunity, Crypto Currency Partners,Future/Perfect Ventures and Stephens Investment Management.

The service currently enables the exchange of Bitcoin for Kenyan Shillings, and allows users in Kenya and Ghana to send fiat funds to mobile money wallets. BitPesa plans to use the funding to expand its service to Tanzania and Uganda in Q1 2015, and expects to launch a revamped website.

The company officially launched in November 2013, entered beta in May 2014 and opened its alpha in the summer of 2014.