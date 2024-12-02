BitPay launches Bitcoin payments app to boost its adoption

BitPay has developed Bitcoin payment acceptance tools for companies like Steam, Newegg.com, and Microsoft. Moreover, the company has spent two years honing Copay – an open source wallet platform in Bitcoin. The BitPay app brings together BitPays experience in merchant payments and BitPays tools for consumer Bitcoin payments into one place, opening up new possibilities for Bitcoin adoption and use.

Bitcoin, the worlds most popular digital currency, has been gaining traction since its 2009 release. Consumers and merchants around the world have turned to Bitcoin as an internet-friendly alternative to credit cards. BitPay app users can turn Bitcoin into dollars with the BitPay Visa Prepaid Debit Card and buy or sell Bitcoin on exchanges – all without leaving the app. These integrations give Bitcoin users a way to bridge their digital and traditional finances without leaving BitPay.

Most services that offer these features require users to store Bitcoin in company-managed accounts, which are vulnerable to security breaches and hacks. BitPay app users retain full control of their funds at all times with device-based private keys, simple fund backup flows, and multi-device authentication.