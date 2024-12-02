BitGo launches platform API service

BitGo’s own products, including the institutional web wallet BitGo Enterprise, are built on the Platform API.

Total bitcoin venture capital investment topped USD 400 million, growing Bitcoin-related investment by 340% from the beginning of 2013. Merchants have integrated Bitcoin payments, including Microsoft, Dell, DISH Network, Expedia, Intuit, and others.

BitGo is a Bitcoin security platform and a pioneer of multi-sig technology. The company offers BitGo Enterprise, an enterprise-grade, multi-sig, multi-user bitcoin wallet, and BitGo Platform API, a set of tools and services to access the underlying platform.