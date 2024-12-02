BitGo launches new Bitcoin transaction tool

Called BitGo Instant, the offering aims to allow users to accept transactions, while guarding against the possibility that funds could be double spent or otherwise altered before they settle against the Bitcoin ledger.

BitGo said major exchanges including Bitstamp, Bitfinex and Kraken had already signed on as users of the service. The service follows notable instances in which industry startups like Coinbase and ShapeShift have been the victims of double-spending.