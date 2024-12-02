BitFury to introduce light bulbs that mine Bitcoin

BitFury said it intends to invite the community to become a part of its rollout plans, and that it would solicit ideas on how the light bulbs should be marketed to a wider audience as part of a collaborative release.

The company indicated that the devices have been in the works for about a year. A working prototype of the light bulb was completed in early 2015.

Only a few dozen light bulbs have been so far completed as part of the pilot, and tech specs are slated for release later in 2015.